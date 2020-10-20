Three terrorists were neutralised by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Hakripora area in south Kashmir on Tuesday, October 20.

The gunfight between terrorists and a joint team of police, army and the CRPF took place on Tuesday afternoon after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. In the ensuing gun battle, one terrorist was killed.

This is the second encounter underway in Kashmir over the last 24 hours. Earlier on Tuesday, one terrorist was killed in an encounter at Melhora area in Shopian district, where one more terrorists was neutralised late Monday.