The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now issued a release stating that they have a contingency plan in place for the same and that the PSL shall go on without any glitch.

"We have been informed by IMG Reliance that they will be unable to partner with us for the remaining HBL PSL 2019 and PCB has reserved all its rights. The PCB always had a contingency plan in place, and we are confident we will be in a position to announce the new partner on Monday after the completion of the formalities," PCB's Managing Director Wasim Khan said.

There has been widespread outrage against Pakistan after the terror attacks and it has spilled on to the cricket field. The Cricket Club of India (CCI) removed the portrait of former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan from the club. Also, photographs of Pakistan cricketers were taken down from the walls of the I.S. Bindra Stadium (earlier PCA stadium) by the Punjab Cricket Association authorities on Sunday.

'Will take up the matter with ICC and BCCI later this month'

Khan expressed his disappointment over the same and said that sports and politics should be kept separate.

"The PCB has also noted the recent turn of events and expresses its extreme disappointment as we have always believed and emphasised that sports and politics should be kept separate. History tells us that sports, particularly cricket, have always played a key role in building bridges between people and countries," the statement added.

He also stated that the PCB will take up all these aforementioned issues with the ICC and BCCI in a meeting later this month.

"Unfortunately, denying India cricket fans the right to follow HBL PSL by blocking all digital coverage as well as covering or removing portrait of former Pakistan cricket captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan and other legendary cricketers from one of the most historic cricket clubs and venues are highly regrettable actions."

"The PCB intends to take up these incidents with the BCCI and the ICC at the upcoming ICC committee meeting in Dubai later this month," the statement read.

These reactions have come in the wake of Pulwama terror attack that took place on February 14 which claimed the lives of as many as 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.