Amidst anger in the country against Pakistan for its apparent involvement in Pulwama terror attack, an old video of Akshay Kumar has been doing the rounds that shows him defending the neighbouring country.

While the video is from a press conference during the release of movie Baby in 2015, it is being shared on social media by some people, falsely claiming it to be Akshay's statement post Pulwama attack. In the video, the actor is seen defending Pakistan saying that terrorism is not carried out by a country, but by some "elements". He is seen further saying that terrorism prevails even in India, the US, Paris, etc.

"There is nothing like that. Terrorism doesn't happen in a country. It happens due to some elements. It is there even in India, USA, Australia, Paris, Peshawar. So, terrorism is carried upon by some people, not a country," Akshay had said when he was asked to express his view about Pakistan always being associated with terrorism.

Surprisingly, one Pakistani news channel even ran this old video, claiming that Akshay supported Pakistan at a time when India has been blaming it for the Pulwama attack. Many Pakistani citizens believed the video to be Akshay's reaction to Pulwama incident, and appreciated the actor for defending the nation.

He is even being called the only "sane Indian voice" by Pakistani people, who watched the video. On the other side, many Indians started slamming Akshay for defending Pakistan, thinking it to be a fresh video. But in reality, Akshay had strongly criticised the Pulwama attack.

"Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can't let this be forgotten. [sic]," he had tweeted.

As many as 44 CRPF jawans were killed in the terror attack in Pulwama a week ago when a suicide bomber attacked their convoy.