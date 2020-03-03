In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a man and his daughter in connection with last year's Pulwama terror attack case on Tuesday, March 3 in the continuing investigation of the attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred when a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into a paramilitary bus in Pulwama on Feb 14, 2019.

Latest development:

On Tuesday, March 3 NIA arrested two accused Tariq Ahmed Shah (50)and his daughter Insha Jan (23).

The accused are residents of village Hakripora, Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir.

Tariq Ahmed Shah works as a tipper driver in South Kashmir.

The duo was flown to Jammu to seek their custody.

The NIA has taken over the case to probe the conspiracy behind the Pulwama attack.

The last video of Adil, released by the JeM from Pakistan after the terror attack, was filmed at Tariq Ahmed Shah and Insha Jan's residence.

Tariq Ahmed Shah provided shelter to Pulwama suicide bomber

During initial interrogation, accused Tariq Ahmed Shah disclosed that his house at Hakripora, Pulwama was used by Adil Ahmed Dar (Fidayeen), Mohammad Umar Farooq, a Pakistani terrorist and IED maker, Kamran another Pakistani terrorist (both were later killed in encounters with security forces), Sameer Ahmed Dar, a JeM terrorist from Pulwama and Mohammad Ismail, a Pakistani terrorist.

Accused Tariq Ahmed Shah facilitated all the terrorists at his house for sheltering and for the planning of the heinous attack on the CRPF convoy.

His house was also used by the above-mentioned terrorists for preparing and recording of video of Fidayeen Adil Ahmed Dar, which was released by JeM soon after the Pulwama attack.

Daughter Insha Jan provided logistics, food

Accused Insha Jan, 23 years old is the daughter of Tariq Ahmed Shah, facilitated the terrorists at their home and provided food and other logistics during their stay on more than 15 occasions for 2-4 days each time, in their house during the year 2018-2019.

Initial interrogation has revealed that Insha Jan was in constant touch with Mohd. Umar Farooq, Pakistani IED maker and was in communication with him over the telephone and other social media applications. Further investigation awaited.