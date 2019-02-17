In the wake of the dastardly act of terror in the Pulwama district of Kashmir, the Cricket Club of India (CCI) secretary Suresh Bafna has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India to not play against Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup, ANI reports.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, February 17, Suresh condemned the attack while saying that the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should come out and talk about the incident. "We condemn the terror activities carried out against our army and CRPF personnel. Though CCI is a sporting association but nation comes first even before sports."

He added that if Pakistan truly believes they had no part to play in the incident, their Prime Minister should come out in the open and issue a statement on the matter. "He (Imran Khan) should respond. He is the Prime Minister and if he believes that Pakistan has no role to play in the attack then why is he not coming out openly. He should come out openly. People should know the truth. He is not coming out openly which means that there are Stains in their folds."

The CCI also decided to cover the portrait of Imran Khan which is present in their Brabourne Stadium headquarters of Mumbai. President of the CCI, Prem Udani said that this was done as an act of solidarity towards the martyred CRPF jawans. He added, "We have temporarily covered his portrait but we will soon meet and decide over removing his portrait from the CCI permanently. It's a weekend and we hope in some days, we will have a detailed board meet and a decision for the removal of this portrait will be taken."

At least 40 CRPF personnel succumbed to the suicide bombing mission carried out by Pakistan terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM). This incident happened around 3:15 PM on February 14 when a 22-year-old terrorist named Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a bus carrying CRPF troopers in Lethpora area of Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

Meanwhile, the BCCI acting president Vinod Khanna has appealed to the Committee of Administrators to sanction at least Rs 5 crore to the families of the Indian soldiers who were martyred in the terror attack.

India is scheduled to play against Pakistan in the upcoming 2019 cricket World Cup in England. The tournament begins on May 30 and the final will be played on July 14. Meanwhile, India's game against Pakistan is slated to take place in Old Trafford on June 16.