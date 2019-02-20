A Pakistani inmate being held at the Jaipur Central Jail in Rajasthan was allegedly murdered after an altercation, Inspector General of Police Rupinder Singh said.

The Pakistan national, identified as Shakirullah, was being held on charges of espionage.

Shakirullah was allegedly beaten to death inside the jail premises. Police officials reached the spot following his murder.

According to reports, three convicts are believed to have murdered the Pakistani inmate.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack days, in which 40 Central Police Reserve Force personnel were killed. India's ties with Pakistan have deteriorated after the attack, with Pakistan saying that it will act against terrorists on it soil if Delhi provides proof.

More details awaited.