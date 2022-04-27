Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has grappled with poor form, and despite working really hard and getting all sorts of backing, his bat has been quiet for some time now. In the ongoing Indian Premier League, Kohli has only managed to score just 128 runs in nine matches while averaging a mere 16 so far. His below-par performance also includes two back-to-back golden ducks.

RCB even made changes in his batting position and let him open the innings for the side against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, but Kohli's poor form didn't change for a bit, and he got dismissed after scoring just nine runs on board.

In a fresh development, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has advised the former RCB skipper to pull himself out of the cash-rich league and suggested a break, given he has played back-to-back across formats and captained too.

While speaking on a YT channel, Shastri said, "A break is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket, and he has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break." Adding further, Shastri said that sometimes it's important to draw the balance.

"This year, he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022); tomorrow, if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care."

Shastri also suggested Bangalore batter take up half-season of IPL, asking the franchise to pay him half as some tough calls are very important to take. "Sometimes, you need to do that or tell the franchise I'll only play the half. Pay me half, as simple as that. Those tough calls need to come if you want to reach the zenith of your profession as an international player," Shastri added.

The decorative commentator also conveyed that advice stands for every player who is struggling to get back his form and wants to play international cricket for a longer period of time.