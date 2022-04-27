Match Details:



Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 40

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Date & Time: 27th April at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will play against each other in the 40th match of IPL 2022 on Wednesday. The Titans have been the most dominant team so far in the tournament. They have won 6 out of 7 matches in the tournament and are placed in the second position in the points tally. However, this might be a tough battle for GT considering their only loss has come against this very opponent.

SRH will be playing their first match at Wankhede Stadium this season, while GT defeated LSG at this ground in their first match. Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran have all been consistent with the bat this season. The only batting issue with SRH is Kane Williamson's poor form and his ability to accelerate. SRH have a top bowling unit, with all their bowlers being impressive.

Gujarat Titans, despite being on the top of the table, have an issue with their opening batters being highly inconsistent. Their captain Hardik Pandya has been phenomenal this season, scoring fifties in each of his last three innings. Like their opponent, GT also has a formidable bowling lineup in Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, and Rashid Khan.

Pitch Report:



It will be SRH's first match at the Wankhede and GT's second. The pitch at this venue has produced some high-scoring battles in the past and the same might repeat in this match. The bowlers are likely to have a hard time defending a total here.

Head to head: GT and SRH have faced each other once in the ongoing edition of IPL 2022, with SRH winning that match.

1 – Gujarat Titans have lost only one match this season, which was against the team they will be facing tomorrow, SRH.

1 – SRH have won only one out of seven matches they played at the Wankhede. Their only win has come against MI in 2018.

4 – Hardik Pandya (46) needs four scalps to reach 50 wickets in the IPL.

1 – Nicholas Pooran needs to hit one more six to reach 50 sixes in the IPL.

2 – Kane Williamson needs to take two more catches to reach 100 catches in T20 cricket.

6 – Rahul Tewatia needs to hit six more fours to reach 50 fours in the IPL.

Probable Squads:

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, and Mohammed Shami.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Shashank Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, and T Natarajan.