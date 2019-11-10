There were reports that Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were seeing each other for a while now and their recent spotting had sparked rumours of their romantic relationship. Kriti had even posted a photo of her performing pole dance on Instagram and comparing it with Pulkit's to pull his leg. And now the lovebirds have finally confirmed their relationship.

Pulkit and Kriti are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Pagalpanti. During a recent event, Pulkit revealed that the rumours of him and Kriti dating are not rumours.

"If I have to start a rumour about me seeing someone, it will be with Kirti, and it's not a rumour," Pulkit Samrat was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Before Pagalpanti, Pulkit and Kriti were seen working together in Veerey Ki Wedding last year and the reports of them hitting the chords with each other had already started doing the rounds in the industry. After Pagalpanti, they will again be sharing space with each other in Bejoy Nambiar directorial Taish.

One may feel that it might be yet another publicity stunt to be in the news since the release of their films are nearing. But Pulkit said that their relationship is not fake.

"It's very personal. People may think it is fake, but what if it's not?" Pukit asked. He further added that he is still trying to woo Kriti by all means, to which Kriti responded, "And I am wooed completely."

Pulkit said that Kriti helped him get over his past and his bitter separation from ex-wife Shweta Rohira, rakhi-sister of Salman Khan. "I have the support of such a nice soul, who got me back from the pit and keeps me grounded. I would never shy away from accepting it," he said.

Kriti too said that she found solace in Pulkit's arms as she could relate to his past with hers which helped develop mutual admiration for each other. "I also had my share of nonsense and bad phase in the past and Pulkit was the one who held me and said everything will be okay. I just reciprocated the favour," she said.