Amid the huge controversy on revision of class 1 to 10 text books, the Textbook Revision Committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha has completed the revision of history textbook of PUC-II in Karnataka, according to reliable sources.

The sources in Education department revealed that the committee has revised one lesson of history textbook. The revision has been made on the chapter "Birth of new religions".

The committee will submit the revised text to the Education department and seek its consent.

Ruling BJP government had earlier directed to handover the responsibility of revision of the 4.2 lesson "Birth of New Religions" of Social Science Text book prescribed for II PUC students.

Education Minister B.C. Nagesh had written a note in this regard on February 17, 2022 to the Principal Secretary of the department.

The 4.2 lesson for PUC-II Social Science book in the title 'Birth of new religions - Jainism and Buddhism'' says that the confusions, dominance of priests, sacrifice of animals, prayers, caste system and birth of legends led to the birth of new religions. This interpretation has created a controversy.

The note by the Education Minister Nagesh says that there is a complaint regarding the lesson 4.2 of History book regarding hurting the sentiments of a particular religion.

The lesson 4.2 on Birth of New Religions explains that Vaidik religion was simple before the influence of priests. After their influence the religion became complex leaving the people disheartened. They wanted change and they found succor in new religions.

The lesson further says that Brahmins established their authority over all other castes. It had become difficult for the people to conduct yagas without Brahmins. They enjoyed more benefits and thought themselves superior to others.

When people were unhappy and disheartened, the great personalities Mahaveer and Gautam Budha were born. They taught principles and virtues in simple languages that could be understood by the people. Common people were attracted to these religions for the same religion, the lesson reads.