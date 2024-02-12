Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt who tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April 2023, shares a close bond with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

The saas-Bahu of B-town often hang out and indulge in social media PDA. Be it Christmas bash to cheering up for each other's films and brand promotion. Alia and Neetu never fail to greet and hug each

Neetu Kapoor congratulated Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for winning the Best Actor and Actress award for Animal and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Neetu Kapoor praises Alia and Ranbir on winning Filmfare

Neetu wrote on Instagram, "I secretly prayed and wished a repeat of 2019 ( Sanju razi ) so happy it happened again !!! Congratulations both of you. proud very very proud. #animal #rockyranikipremkahani

Neetu Kapoor squishes Alia Bhatt's cheeks, kisses her lovingly post-brunch

On Sunday, Alia along with her mom, Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor headed for a brunch in the city. Several videos and pictures show Alia, Neetu and Soni Razdan exiting the venue.

As Alia escorted Neetiu towards the car, Neetu lovingly hugged and kissed Alia. She then squished Alia's cheeks and then kissed her again.

A user mentioned, a "Publicity stunt.."

Another mentioned, "Just show off.."

The third one wrote, "Why to show off??

As soon as the video went viral, netizens flocked to social media lauded Neetu's gesture for her daughter-in-law. A section of netizens wondered why Ranbir Kapoor was missing.

Alia clicked pictures with fans who waited to click a picture with her. When a photographer tripped while taking her pictures, Alia said, "Are, aaram se (please be careful)!"

Who wore what

Alia wore a stylish look in a grey tank top paired with blue jeans and an ice-blue shirt, while Neetu Kapoor looked elegant as ever in a white shirt and matching pants.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and announced her pregnancy in June 2022. On November 6, last year, the actor-couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha.

Work front

Alia will be next seen in Jigar, which is directed by Vasan Bala. She also announced her next with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali titled Love and War, where she will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Neetu Kapoor took to social media to cheer for Alia and Ranbir. She couldn't contain her excitement as their next film was announced. Taking to Instagram, she reshared the announcement and wrote, "LOVE & WAR! Raha's parents ❤️❤️ you both make me so proud with my all-time favourite filmmaker #SANJAYLEELABHANSALI. Can't wait to see your magic #VickyKaushal."