Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, the actor is busy with the promotions of her films. However, amidst her busy schedule, the actor stepped out for dinner with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Several photographers were stationed outside the eatery to click their pictures.

Alia picks up the paparazzo slippers and hands it over to the photog

As Alia came out of the restaurant she saw a slipper and quickly asked the paparazzo ( yeh kiska slipper hai ), to this a pap replaced one of the photogs slippers. Upon noticing it, Alia picked up the slipper from the corner and gave it to the concerned person.

Papraazi told Alia to not pick up slippers but she did it. In no time, Alia's gesture won hearts.

Some lauded her for her down-to-earth nature, while some said it's part of her promotion.

One person wrote, "It's really so sweet of her... seriously so down to earth."

Another person wrote, "And people troll her for no reason ."

A third person commented, "She's so Lovely and Humble agar koi aur actress hoti toh bolti euuwww (if it was some other actress she would have said eww) that's why Alia is my fav ✨

The fourth user mentioned, "Itna bhi drama mat karo ki fake lagne lage ,middle class log bhi kisi aur ke chappal is tarha haat se nahi uthate (Don't do drama, it looks fake, no one picks up chappal this way).

Alia was busy with prior commitments and couldn't attend her mother-in-law actor Neetu Kapoor's birthday, Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to Italy to spend time with family.

Meanwhile, Alia was recently in Delhi for an event hosted by prime video.

Alia is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The film is slated to release on July 28, 2023.