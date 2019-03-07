Erangel map is the first and primary playable map of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and since its debut in 2017, it has undergone a valuable change in terms of loot availability and quality of life. Now, it is said to get refreshed again.

The PUBG game-makers have officially revealed that they are working to improve the Erangel map and one of them is the addition of walls and another most important is the balance loot availability so that it can keep players coming back for more.

Besides these two changes, the PUBG-makers have several others in mind but plans to let the gamers know in coming weeks. Initially, it will be made available for beta testers and once they get positive feedback, they intended to release it to the public.

However, some PUBG players are criticizing for making such changes, particularly the addition of compounds, as the open space, which most people like about the Erangel map, gets fragmented and closed. This apparently makes early gamers to gather loots difficult and unappealing. They want PUBG developers to bring stability to the Erangel map.

The company has cautioned PUBG players to be a little patient and don't fall for rumours. The leaked screen-shots of Erangel maps are of early development stages and don't reflect the final version.

Leaked maps have also indicated that there will be new buildings, meaning there will be more opportunities to accumulate loots for the players.

"Keep in mind that leaked images are usually just a snapshot in time and rarely represent the entire plan or scope of what's being worked on. That said, we're excited for you to see the full picture, along with the level of thought and work the team have been putting into remastering this fundamental map. More importantly, we're excited to test it alongside you. Your feedback will be crucial in making Erangel as fun and exciting in the current PUBG environment as it was when we first launched. Thank you and stay tuned for more info!"—reads the official PUBG forum statement.

There are no works other than Erangel map. Stay tuned for latest updates on PUBG Mobile.