Respawn's wildly successful battle royale shooter, Apex Legends, is expected to get the mobile version. According to EA CEO Andrew Wilson, they are already looking for a potential way to bring Apex Legends to China and at mobile platform. The game is already hugely popular on PS4, Xbox One, and PC and coming to mobile-only means growth to the newly-launched battle royale title.

"We are looking at how to take the game to mobile and cross-play over time, and I also expect that this game will have tremendous value in Asia, and we're in conversations about that," Wilson said.

On Tuesday, Electronic Art, owner of Respawn-developed battle royale game, posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue. According to EA, Apex Legends is "easily the fastest-growing franchise we've ever had." Therefore, the company is looking to bring the game to the mobile platform, threatening the popularity of PUBG Mobile and Fortnite.

Regrettably, no other information has been disclosed yet. If the Apex Legends arrives at the mobile platform, then it will lock horns with renowned competitors like Fortnite and PUBG, which have grown hugely on mobile than other platforms.

Fortnite gives the same experience across all platforms, while PUBG has a separate mobile version called PUBG Mobile. As per last December report, PUBG Mobile has more than 200 million players which equal to all of Fortnite family. PUBG Mobile also clocks 20 million daily active users, as per the last reported numbers in September 2018.

Recently, Respawn has added new anti-cheat measures to its game and has banned 7.7 lakh players, cheat seller and spammers. It remains to be seen whether Apex Legends knocks down PUBG and Fortnite in popularity or it can come close to the player base that those popular battle royale games have.