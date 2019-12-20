Following the success of PUBG Mobile, Tencent Games brought the popular battle-royale title to the masses with the launch of PUBG Mobile Lite. It has been a raging success in India as it caters to the people with budget, low-configuration smartphones. Now, there's something far more exciting in the latest update to the game.

PUBG Mobile Lite received an important update, version 0.15.0, which brings an exciting mode we've all been waiting. PUBG Mobile Lite players can enjoy the title's critically-acclaimed 4x4 Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode, which received a lot of praise and engagement in PUBG Mobile.

4x4 TDM in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.15.0 update brings the challenging 4x4 TDM mode for its Android users. If you've played or watched the gameplay of TDM, you would know it is all about quick thinking and acting. Unlike in regular matches, players have to come up with new strategies almost instantly to prevent the opposite team from winning.

Here's how 4x4 Team Deathmatch works:

Players will be divided into two teams and dropped in a tiny warehouse map. Players can choose their weapons like M416, SCAR-L and Kar98 at the spawn point, but there are high-level equipment such as Level Three armor and helmets, M249 light machine guns and RPG-7 rocket launchers strategically placed across the map.

This special mode comes with unlimited spawns, but every time you die, the enemy earns a point and inches closer to victory. There's a timer for each match, within which players must beat the opponent's score.

There's more…

The highlight of PUBG Mobile Lite update is clearly TDM mode, but there's more for its players. For instance, there are new weapons and attachments to make the gameplay exciting. Players get MK47 marksman rifle, which uses 7.62 ammo with 20 rounds, and Skorpion 9mm pistol with 20 rounds. There are two new scopes, 3x and 6x to be equipped on most weapons.

Other changes in PUBG Mobile Lite update include new winter-themed in-game skins, advertisement rewards, Arcade Spin event, Lucky Air Drops as a part of Winner Pass, holiday theme for main menu and bug fixes. Players can also see teammate's real-time status during the gameplay to get useful intel during combat.