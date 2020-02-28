The mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) has a new update coming out soon. PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 marks the title's 2nd release anniversary and the beginning of its 12th season. According to most reports, it will be available by March 4th.

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 is a major update and brings along a wide range of features that players are going to enjoy. From a new game mode to upgraded weapon arsenal and more, PUBG's new update will keep its players hooked to their mobile phones longer.

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0: What's new?

Cold mode: Players can now play a cold survival mode in PUBG Mobile where they would have to survive by gathering firewood and burning it. They can even kill animals to eat during the 'extreme cold waves'. A timer will notify the starting of the cold waves and players must look for shelter.

New markers: 8 different types of markers exist now, which are used to mark an attack point, ask for ammunition or to identify enemies and positions. Earlier there was only one strategic marker.

Weapons: A new gun, DBS, will be seen in the new update. It is a double barrel pump-action shotgun best suited for close combats of up to 100 meters. DBS can have holographic, red-dot sight, 2x and 6x scopes attached to it.

Also, the UZI will be revamped with a holographic and a red-dot sight, which will be really useful in close combats.

New outfits: The update will feature new skins (outfits) like the robotic skin, TV man skin, a catgirl and a joker skin.

Since new weapon skins are added in every new PUBG season, one can expect them in this 12th season too.

Watch how you died: The 'death replay' existed only in the PC version. The new update brings it to the mobile version too and through it, players can see how they died.

Colour-blind mode: This is the first time PUBG will be having a colour-blind mode which Tencent, the game's creator, had talked of adding it in 2020.

