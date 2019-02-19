After weeks of teasing, Tencent Games finally released the new 0.11.0 update to both PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile versions of both Android and iOS versions. As promised, it brings several gaming features including new Zombie: Survive Till Dawn event mode created in collaboration with Resident Evil franchise.

In addition to the new Zombie mode, PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update brings Moonlight weather mode to Vikendi map, a Pandemic treasure, Resident Evil 2 theme & music, SMG and Assault Rifles War modes get double the ammo and it also fixes several bugs including terrain display bugs for budget devices.

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update patch notes [complete list]:

- Added Zombie: Survive Till Dawn, a new event mode that is here for a limited time only. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but zombies and bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map! Kill them to get resources and items.

- Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi.

- Added player Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space!

- Added Pandemic Treasure event. Get your Resident Evil 2 outfits now!

- Added Anniversary Treasure event. Celebrate the game's anniversary with all kinds of rare finishes!

- Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.

- Anniversary items are on sale while quantities last!

- Added Anniversary emotes, avatars and frames.

- Sanhok is now available in Arcade - Quick Match.

- Character image and Connections are now visible on profile.

- Added new titles: "#1/100" (permanent) and "Survivor" (time-limited).

Other improvements

- Some houses in Vikendi have been redesigned.

- SMG and Assault Rifles War Modes now start with double the ammo.

- Past results are now kept up to 1 month. Older data will be cleared.

- Fixed terrain display bugs for budget devices.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on PUBG Mobile.