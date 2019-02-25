The golden rulebook of memes says that you'll find a meme for anything trending on the internet. We may have just made that up, but it holds true almost every single time. PUBG Mobile is one of the most-talked-about topics, ranging from banning the game to how to beat zombies in the latest update. PUBG memes are also quite popular as gamers get the pun intended by the creator to tickle your funny bone.

If you've been searching for some good memes to beat those Monday blues, an Instagram user Musthaiz Ahmed is offering just the right dose of dark "desi" humour every PUBG fan in India can relate to. The memes have also been captioned: "If PUBG was made in India."

A series of memes created with PUBG Mobile backdrop have gone viral and made thousands laugh. But there's also a strong message to all the Indians, which is a nice way to remind people to be responsible citizens.

Check out the PUBG memes below:

And the final message reads: "laughing on memes is all cool but we need to change this." Hopefully, this brings a sense of responsibility among Indians who fail to abide by the basic rules of commute and keeping the environment clean.

