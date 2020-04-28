These 3 millennial entrepreneurs are giving back in a big way during COVID-19. Brandon Medford, Dave Obaseki, and Eric Whitehead are the founders of PTG365, one of the biggest automotive companies in New York. With most automotive businesses being shut down during the pandemic, PTG is working endlessly to help local residents stay safe. The men are taking precaution and disinfecting the inside and outside of the vehicles and then delivering them to homes. They also went as far as to cover the first 2 months of car payments for new clients and offer them $0 down. In the past 3 weeks they delivered over 75 vehicles. The automotive owners have also been donating masks to children's hospitals in the NY area.

"We know a lot of small businesses have been donating to health professionals and prisons but there's hardly any masks available in children's sizes," said Whitehead. "We want to make sure we're taking care of the children as well."

Though most small businesses are getting discouraged during COVID-19, PTG is working through it. They want to be able to offer solutions to their clients and get them safe and reliable vehicles so that NY residents can practice social distancing and stay off of public transportation.

"New York City is driven by public transportation and with so many cases in the city, it's important for us to deliver an alternative that's in the best interest of our client's safety," said Obaseki.

PTG has made headlines for being able to offer credit restoration for their clients to get approved as well as their dedication to helping hundreds of single moms get safe and reliable vehicles. Their miraculous success in such a short time since they launched 2 years ago has landed them placements in major publications such as Forbes, Yahoo Finance, Black Enterprise and Essence Magazine. They also landed a SnapChat show that debuted on February 29th. Special guests on the show included rappers such as Gucci Mane, Tory Lanez, Swae Lee and Rich The Kid.

PTG also launched an App called CARS365, which now allows them to help anyone around the world with their automotive needs. The app offers a red carpet buying experience with locations in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Atlanta. Committed to making their buyers vehicle purchase as easy as possible from approval to drive-off, the co-founders created their company to cater every client, no matter their credit score or circumstances. What separates them from other dealerships is their connections with manufactures and banks as well as their ability to get all their clients approved within 24 hours.

"Though we work with a lot of high-profile clients, we are always committed to giving back to everyday people," said Medford. "Now more than ever it's important that we make sure our community is safe."