Former India opener Virender Sehwag praised the Indian women's team for their fearless performance after they stunned defending champions Australia to storm into the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final with a record chase at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Jemimah Rodrigues struck a majestic century and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blasted a run-a-ball 89 as India aced a stiff chase to dethrone Australia with a five-wicket win, setting up a summit clash with South Africa. Chasing a mammoth 339, India reached 341 for 5 in 48.3 overs — scripting the highest successful chase ever in a Women's World Cup knockout match.

Sehwag hailed the performance, saying India's women "turned a semi-final into a dhamaka," while Rishabh Pant called it "a match full of heart, fight and belief." AB de Villiers described it as "an incredible chase to knock out the Aussies."

"Australia soch rahi thi ek aur semi-final hai, aaram se jeeto aur pahuncho Final- hamari ladkiyon ne socha yeh to mauka hai asli dhamaka karne ka! Saare criticism ko dho daala. Kya khel dikhaya. Proud of our women in blue," Sehwag posted on X

What a victory by our team over a mighty opponent like Australia. A great chase by the girls and a standout performance by Jemimah in a big game. A true display of resilience, belief, and passion. Well done, Team India! ?? — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 31, 2025

Rodrigues, playing one of the finest innings of her career, remained unbeaten on 127 off 134 balls (14x4), while Harmanpreet's 88-ball 89 (10x4, 2x6) provided the perfect foil. The pair added 167 runs for the third wicket to rescue India from 47 for 2 after early blows to Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24). Kim Garth's fiery spell (2-29) had put Australia in control before Jemimah and Harmanpreet rebuilt the innings with calm assurance and supreme timing.

"A match full of heart, fight and belief. Congratulations to our Indian women's team for making it to the finals," Rushab Pant posted on X.

Her innings, which included moments of grace and grit, was backed by captain Harmanpreet's composure and intent. The Indian skipper reached her fifty off 65 balls, building momentum before launching a flurry of boundaries. Their partnership steadied India's nerves, matching Australia's tempo — at 30 overs, India's 189/2 mirrored Australia's 193/2. When Harmanpreet fell to Ashleigh Gardner off Annabel Sutherland for 89, Jemimah ensured the chase stayed on track.

Jemimah added 38 with Deepti Sharma (24) and later found support from Richa Ghosh, whose 26 off 16 balls, including two sixes and two fours, brought India within sight of victory. Rodrigues, serene yet determined, struck two crucial boundaries off Sutherland in the 47th over before Amanjot Kaur finished the game with nine balls to spare.

"Incredible chase by #TeamIndia to knock-out the Aussies and end their win streak. Just the perfect chase against the mightiest of oppositions. Congratulations!

"It's India v Proteas in the #CWC25Final once again. And we will have a new Champion," Ab de Villiers posted on X.

Earlier, Australia's innings was built on Phoebe Litchfield's superb 117 off 93 balls, supported by Ellyse Perry (77) and Ashleigh Gardner (63). The defending champions were 265/5 in 42 overs and poised for 350 before India fought back through disciplined bowling. Deepti Sharma took two wickets off the final over as Australia folded for 338.

(With inputs from IANS)