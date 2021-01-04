In what could have been a proud moment for any father, an Andhra Pradesh Police inspector saluted his daughter, a Deputy Superintendent of Police. The rare incident happened in Tirupati when father and daughter met at Tirupati for a police meet.

Usually police postings are made to keep immediate relatives away from each other's command though many films have shown it otherwise.

During a police meeting in Tirupati, Shyam Sunder, the police circle inspector currently working in Tirupati Kalyani Dam police training centre saw his DSP daughter, Jessy Prasanthi, at the police meet named 'Ignite'.

On seeing his daughter at the police conference, Sunder approached her and saluted her, as she holds a higher rank in hierarchy. His instant reaction shocked many officers who knew that he was Prasanthi's father.

Police tradition

Prasanthi, a DSP from 2018 batch, is slated to become a member of the Indian Police Service (IPS) in some years. She is currently posted the DSP of Guntur of urban south and happened to be attending the police meet under the women's safety initiative 'Disha'.

Sunder was elated when he saw his daughter at the meet and surprised her with the salute and addressed her as 'madam'. While Prasanthi reciprocated in similar manner, she burst into laughter saying "enti nanna" (what is this dad) in Telugu and took it in a jovial mood.

"There is no bigger happiness than children becoming successful in life. I have the belief that my child will serve the people with integrity," said Sunder later. All police officials who witnessed the rare professional moment reacted with praise for him.

Describing the inspiring moment, Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramesh Reddy said scenes like this generally play out in movies. "I feel very proud to see the father-daughter duo donning uniform and serving the people at the Tirupati duty meet. All the best Prasanthi," said Reddy.