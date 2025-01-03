Protests intensify in Bihar against BPSC 70th PT Exam; political support grows

The agitation for the re-conduct of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 70th Preliminary Test (PT) gained significant momentum on Friday as protests erupted across Bihar, drawing widespread participation from students' unions, political parties, and activists.

The protest saw dramatic scenes in Patna as students broke barricades at the JP roundabout in Gandhi Maidan and marched towards Dak Bungalow Chowk, aiming to proceed to the Chief Minister's residence.

Members of the CPI-ML, Congress, and All India Students Union (AISU) joined the students, amplifying the demand for justice.

Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, a vocal supporter of the movement, led a separate protest by blocking railway operations at Sachiwalay Halt earlier in the day.

Rajesh Ranjan and his supporters then marched to the Income Tax roundabout, intending to block Bailey Road and Veerchand Patel Path.

Rajesh Ranjan's aide, Raju Danveer, reinforced their determination to disrupt the BPSC examination scheduled for January 4, stating, "We went to the Income Tax roundabout to block the road. The examination scheduled for tomorrow will be disrupted. Protests will be held near the examination centres. We will ensure a re-examination at any cost."

The statewide protest has drawn support from diverse groups, including political workers who marched alongside students to demand accountability from the BPSC and the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.

Paliganj MLA Sandeep Saurabh criticised the state government for its inaction, stating, "The agitation has been going on for 17 days, but the government has not resolved this issue. Evidence of irregularities has been presented. Instead of addressing the issue, the government resorts to lathi charges on the aspirants. We aim to make this deaf and dumb government aware of the issues faced by the youth."

CPI-ML MLA Ajit Kushwaha also joined the protests, condemning the alleged irregularities as anti-democratic.

He emphasised the historical strength of Bihar's movements against oppressive measures, saying: "Attempts to suppress the voices of Bihar with sticks and force have always failed. We will confront the Chief Minister to demand justice for the youth."

Supporters of Rajesh Ranjan intensified their protests by blocking major roads and railway routes in Bihar.

The demonstrators blocked the Muzaffarpur-Barauni Highway near Khabra Shiv Temple, causing long traffic jams.

In Bhojpur (Ara), protesters set tyres on fire on the Ara-Sasaram Highway near Dhobi Ghatwa turn, bringing traffic to a standstill.

In Purnea, protestors disrupted National Highways, State Highways, and rail operations, crippling transportation in the region.

In Gaya, the demonstrators blocked the Manpur-Wazirganj main road, with slogans raised in support of BPSC candidates.

The protests have resulted in widespread disruption, including lengthy vehicle queues and halted railway services.

Protesters continue to demand the cancellation of the examination and emphasise the importance of transparency in the recruitment process.

