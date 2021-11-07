Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has sought PM Narendra Modi and CM Mamta Banerjee's help after the food delivery app failed to deliver his order. The actor took to social media and tagged the two raising "concerns". Prosenjit revealed that he had ordered food through Swiggy which failed to be delivered on time. Chatterjee said that he felt the issue was something that was "necessary to talk about".

The social media post

Prosenjit took to social media and began by saying, "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, festive greetings. Hope you are keeping well. I want to draw your attention to an issue I recently faced." Chatterjee further said, "On November 3, I placed an order on food delivery app Swiggy. After some time the status of the order changed to delivered but I never received the food."

The Bengali superstar further revealed that his money was returned when he raised the issue as the order was prepaid. "However, I want to draw your attention because I feel anybody can face this issue. What if someone relies on a food app to get food delivered for their guests and their food never arrives? What is someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner? Will they stay hungry? There can be many situations. Thus, I felt it was necessary to talk about it," he signed off.

Social media has a field day

Social media had a field day soon after. "Shame to those who are mocking you for tagging cm and PM . I further want to say that this is not national problem but an international one . @UN should take note," wrote one user.

"What have you been smoking," asked one wrote.

However, there were a few who shared the concern and said, "I've faced this problem many times. Every time I've received the money back from swiggy but yes....faced unnecessary harrassment. Infact once the delivery person himself consumed the food and both the restaurant and swiggy denied that the food was never delivered."