Years after Charlie Hebdo published a series of satirical cartoons of Prophet Muhammed, France is still grappled by violence related to the incident. Recently, there has been an uptick in crimes related to Prophet Muhammed's cartoon, including the beheading of a schoolteacher for showing the controversial Charlie Hebdo cartoon in a class and stabbing at Nice church.

French President Emmanuel Macron defended the caricatures but faced severe backlash from Muslim countries while gaining support from European leaders. Now, a French archbishop has shared his views on the ongoing controversy, which are different from those of Macron.

Caricatures insult Christians too

Archbishop of Toulouse Robert Le Gall opposed the publishing of caricatures insulting Prophet Muhammed. Speaking to France Bleu radio station, Le Gall said: "These are considered an insult to Muslims and Christians alike and they should not be spread further. We all see their results. There are limits to freedom of expression and we should realise that we do not have the right to insult religions."

Besides the French archbishop, other Christians have also expressed their disregard towards the caricatures. But the Muslim countries around the world, including Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, among others have expressed angst over the current situation in France.