As the J&K government rolled out a notification about imposing property tax in all the Urban Local Bodies of the UT for the first time ever, people are confused and agitated based on some misleading information online. The government announced on Tuesday that tax will be applicable on all properties - residential and non-residential — at rates of 5 percent and 6 percent annually of Taxable Annual Value (TAV).

The local opposition leaders were quick to register their disapproval, seeking to start a controversy where isn't one. J&K, until now, was exempted from property taxes, making it the only state/UT in the country. But it is worth pointing out that property taxes is one of the essential pillars of municipal financing and with adequate resources, development is possible. But some opposing parties have raised the issue stating the property tax is high.

Here's a quick comparison of what the J&K administration has proposed vs what other Indian states are currently charging in terms of property tax.

First of all, the Property Tax in Jammu and Kashmir is proposed to be levied at 5% of Taxable Annual Value (TAV) of the Property in case of a Residential Property and at 6% of Taxable Annual Value (TAV), in case of Non-Residential Property. These rates are one of the lowest in the country, almost half that of Himachal, and one fourth to one sixth, overall, of other progressive States like Gujarat Maharashtra and Karnataka and Delhi.

Moreover, tax rates are 25% lower in the Municipal Councils, and 50 % in Municipalities. Residential houses upto a buildup area of 1000 sq ft have been exempted. Smaller assets are being taxed at lower rates. The taxable annual value has been linked to circle rates – lower the circle rate, lower the tax liability.

Furthermore, weightage to age of property, use type and construction type is used to arrive on Annual Taxable value in a more comprehensive manner. For instance, if an owner of a residential bungalow over a kanal of land in a posh colony of Gandhinagar in Jammu and Raj Bagh in Srinagar, with the value of their assets being more than Rs 5 crores, is required to pay Rs 500/- per month. Similarly, there's a Rs 100/- pm charge or even less for a 3BHK apartment owner. This answers the question of well-justified tax rates.

It’s about time fellow Kashmirs realise that paying property tax, that too the LOWEST in the country is something they should welcome.



It will not only empower urban local bodies & municipalities, but also mean a LOT of betterment in civic amenities & local infrastructure. — Danish Manzoor Bhat (@TellDM) February 22, 2023

Comparison of taxing residential establishments

Property Jammu/Srinagar Chandigarh Delhi Ludhiana Residential House/Flat upto 1000 Sq ft No property tax Rs 600-Rs 1,000 Rs 300-Rs 7,000 Rs 150-Rs 3,500 Flat/Apartment 1500 Sq ft Rs 100-Rs 1,150 Rs 900-1,500 Rs 500-10,000 Rs 300-10,000 Residential Independent House 2000 Sqft Rs 225-Rs 2,500 Rs 1,200-Rs 2,000 Rs 650-14,000 Rs 400-13,000

Comparison of taxing commercial establishments

Property Jammu/Srinagar Chandigarh Delhi Ludhiana Small Shop 100 Sq ft Rs 50-Rs 600 Rs 200-Rs 650 Rs 275-Rs 3,500 Rs 275-3,500 Small Shop 200 Sq ft Rs 150-Rs 1,800 Rs 400-Rs 1,300 Rs 550-Rs 7,000 Rs 550-Rs 7,000

Similarly, all places of worship, including temples, masjids, gurudwaras, churches, ziarats, etc are exempt from payment of property tax.

The Property Tax is to be levied annually and can be paid in two equal instalment, making it less of a burden for common citizens. Further, as per the Act, 10% rebate can be availed by early submission of Property Tax.

This new Property tax policy will help municipal bodies to generate revenue for better municipal services with minimum tax implications to residents. Better municipal services are expected to attract more investment and encourage more people to set up businesses in the J&K. Revenue generated from property taxes will be used to improve infrastructure, and significantly enhancing the quality and levels of services provided by Municipal bodies.