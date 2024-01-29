Intensifying the campaign to dismantle the terror eco-system in the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a terror associate in Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday.

According to the police residential house of a terrorist associate, namely Mohammad Ramzan Mir son of Abdul Salam Mir resident Rudbugh Magam, who is an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT)

According to police, during the investigation of FIR No. 05/2023 U/S, 307-IPC 7/27 Arms Act 16, 19, 20, 23, 39 UA (P) Act of Police Station Magam Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, it had come to light that the property under survey number 68 min belonging to Mohammad Ramzan Mir resident of Radbugh Magam, had been acquired as proceeds of terrorism in terms of 2(g) of Unlawful

Activities Prevention Act, which was also willfully used for harbouring of terrorists. The police spokesman further stated that district Police Budgam has reiterated its resolve to continue its endeavour for identification and initiation of legal actions against all such properties that are being wilfully used for harbouring terrorists.

SIA already attached over 150 properties of anti-national elements

In consonance with the policy of the government for zero tolerance towards anti-national activities, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the executive wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police have widened the legal framework against terror funding by attaching over properties, land, and buildings situated across Union Territory.

These properties, during the course of investigation in terrorism-related cases, have been established prima facia to be either proceeds of terrorism or used in such activities that are aimed at furthering terrorism and secessionism.

Invoking provisions of section 8 and section 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), SIA and the executive wing of the police, after orders from competent authorities designated under UAPA, have set into motion the legal process for forfeiture of these tainted properties by courts having relevant legal and territorial jurisdiction.

Exhibiting strong resolve against terrorism, the action, therefore, has been taken following due process of law, to deracinate the terror support system, as per the requirements of international charters and conventions against terrorism.

Two terror associates booked under PSA in north Kashmir's Baramulla district

Two terror associates were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in north Kashmir Baramulla district and shifted to the Central Jail Kot-Bhalwal jail Jammu.

"Acting tough against anti-national elements Baramulla Police booked two persons namely Fayaz Ahmad Kumar alias Narshima son of Ghulam Qadir resident of Khanpora Baramulla and Safeer Ahmad Bhat alias Safeer Molvi son of Ab Majeed Bhat resident of Janbazpora Baramulla under Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority", a police spokesperson said.

The booked persons, the statement reads, have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Bhalwal Jail Jammu.

"Pertinent to mention that many cases are registered against these persons and were involved in the disturbance of law and order and subversion", police said, adding that "despite their involvement in many FIRs they did not mend their anti-national and anti-social activities."