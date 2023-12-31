Continuing an offensive to dismantle the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, police in north Kashmir's Baramulla district attached a house for giving shelter to terrorists active in this belt.

A vehicle that was used to transport arms for the terrorists was also seized by the terrorists.

Police in Baramulla attached a residential house and vehicle "falling within the ambit of proceeds of terrorism in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"Continuing its crackdown on harboring militants and providing logistic support to them, police have attached a residential house and vehicle (Swift Car) under sections of 25 UA (P) Act in Baramulla", reads a statement issued by police.

"During the investigation of the case vide FIR No. 104/2023 U/S 7/25 I.A Act, 120-B IPC, 13,16,18,23 UA (P) Act of Police Station Uri, one vehicle (Swift Car) bearing registration number CH01AD-9588 was seized as the said vehicle was used for transportation of illegal Arms/Ammunition from one place to another for terror activities. Therefore, in pursuance of powers U/S 25 of UA (P) Act, DySP SIU Baramulla, CIO of the case attached the said property (Swift Car) falling within the ambit of proceeds of militancy after obtaining approval from competent authority", reads the statement.

During the investigation of case FIR No. 46/2023 U/S 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act, and the Section 16,18,19, 20 and 38 of UA (P) Act of Police Station, Kreeri, one residential house of Farooq Ahmad Bhat son of Late Ghulam Mohammad resident of Wanigam Payeen on land survey number 2020 min and 2021 min situated at Wanigam Payeen was attached as the said house was used for harboring terrorists.

Therefore, in pursuance of powers U/S 25 of UA (P) Act, Dr. Khalid Ashraf- JKPS, Deputy of Superintendent of Police (Dy.S.P) Operation Kreeri investigating officer of the case attached the said residential house falling within the ambit of proceeds of terrorism after obtaining approval from the competent authority.

Cash award announced for providing information about transborder tunnels, drones, terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday announced cash rewards for people who will provide information and intelligence on transborder tunnels, drones, narcotics, terror activities, and terrorists.

According to a notice, police announced cash rewards of Rs 5 lakh reward for those who provide information about trans-border tunnels used by anti-national elements.

Police said that the people can share such information with district superintendents of police concerned and the person's identity will be kept secret.

It announced a Rs 3 lakh reward for those who sighted drones from across the border and provided information about those receiving such drones.

Rs 2 lakh reward each has been announced for people providing information about inter-state narcotics modules, people talking to Pakistan-based terrorists and separatists in jails, and persons talking to or communicating with terrorist handlers across the border or with their agents within J&K and branding citizens as informers.

Police also announced a Rs 1 lakh cash reward for persons providing information about those inciting and encouraging people to join terrorist ranks and pick up guns.

Rs 2 lakh to Rs 12.50 lakh reward has been announced for those giving specific information about the presence of terrorists, resulting in successful operation leading to arrest or combat, and cash reward will be provided as per categories A, B, and C.