Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited political drama Emergency, after multiple delays, was finally released in theatres today, January 17, 2025. In the film, Kangana portrays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, earning praise from moviegoers for her performance.

However, Kangana's joy was short-lived as the film encountered significant trouble on its release day. The movie has been banned in Punjab following strong opposition from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

SGPC protests lead to ban on Emergency in Punjab

Members of the SGPC staged protests outside several theatres across Punjab, including in Amritsar and Patiala, demanding a state-wide ban on the film. Viral videos and pictures from the protests show heavy police deployment in these areas. All screenings of Emergency in Punjab have been cancelled as a result.

Baljinder Singh Aulakh, SHO, Amritsar, told ANI: "Security has been heightened here after the SGPC urged a stop to the screening of Emergency. We also contacted the cinema hall manager, who confirmed that there are no screenings scheduled. We are here to maintain law and order."

A member of SGPC stated that the film depicts Sikhs in a negative light, he said, "Our protest today is against Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. The film distorts Sikh history and the events of 1984. We had protested earlier when the teaser was released, but the government took no action. The Censor Board approved the film despite our concerns. The SGPC has taken suo motu action to protest the screening."

#WATCH | Punjab | On the release of actress Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' in Punjab, Baljinder Singh Aulakh SHO, Amritsar says, "Security has been heightened here (at a cinema hall) after the SGPC's urge to stop the screening of film 'Emergency'...We also connected with the…

The member added, " Currently, cinema owners are refraining from screening the film. However, if they proceed with showings, protests will intensify. The Punjab government will be responsible for any law-and-order disturbances as we have already written to the Chief Minister, but there has been no response."

This is not the first time Emergency has faced backlash. Ever since the trailer's release, the film has been criticized by sections of the community. The CBFC had initially halted the film and suggested significant cuts. Despite these obstacles, Emergency finally hit theaters on January 17, 2025.

Kangana Ranaut reacts

In response to the protests and the suspension of screenings in Patiala, Amritsar, and Bathinda, Kangana Ranaut shared her reaction, expressing disappointment over the ongoing controversies surrounding her film.

Taking to X she wrote, "This is complete harassment of art and the artist, from Punjab many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened. I have utmost respect for all religions and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh I have closely observed and followed the Sikh religion. This is a complete lie and propaganda to tarnish my image and harm my film."

The film Emergency is based on India's first Prime Minister Indira Gandhi when she imposed an emergency in India.

I support the demand of @SGPCAmritsar to ban the film Emergency directed by @KanganaTeam a known critic of farmers & Sikhs without knowing their contribution towards our country.



SGPC is our elected representative body and @BhagwantMann should take immediate steps to ban the… https://t.co/2iLgn5M3LI — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) January 17, 2025

The film shows what happened during the Indira Gandhi government in 1975. The 21 months is considered a dark phase for Indian democracy. It also touches upon Mrs Gandhi's assassination and the Khalistan movement led by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the 1980s.

The script has been written by Kangana Ranaut and the film is co-produced by Zee Studios and the actor's Manikarnika Films.