In an important rejig in the J&K police department on Saturday, 37 officers were promoted as Superintendents of Police. With this, the promoted Dy SP will be in Level-II pay matrix with effect from the date as indicated against each officer.

The official order listed the names of the promoted officers alongside the date of promotion, which ranges from January-August 2022. While Aijaz Ahmad Malik's regularisation was dated February 2020, five officers namely, Naeem Ahmad Wani, Syed Yasir Qadri, Furqaan Qadir, Sandeep Bhat, Zahoor Ahmed Pir were promoted with immediate effect. Read the order copy below:

"Promotion leads to more responsibility"

Director General of Police J&K Shri Dilbag Singh thanked Lt. Governor J&K, Manoj Sinha and his administration while congratulating 37 officers for their regularization/promotion as Superintendents of Police.

The DGP also expressed his happiness on the promotion of officers and congratulated the families. He also reminded the promoted officers that with higher ranks, there are more responsibilities. Singh said he hopes to see the officers work more professionally and dedicatedly to achieve the organizational goals, particularly toward the safety and security of the people.

The DGP expressed his gratitude to LG J&K Manoj Sinha, Advisor (B) R R Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary J&K Dr. A. K. Mehta, Financial Commissioner (ACS) J&K Shri R K Goyal and other officers of the UT Government for sanctioning the order of promotion.