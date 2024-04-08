Kangana Ranaut has called the claims of her eating beef 'baseless'. Kangana, who is all set to contest the elections from BJP ticket from Mandi, has called the allegations 'shameful'. The Tanu Weds Manu actress launched an attack at those spreading misinformation about her consuming beef and other red meats. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that BJP gave a ticket to Kangana Ranaut despite the actress once stating that she eats beef, reported PTI.

Kangana calls herself a proud Hindu

Kangana took to her social media and said that people were trying to tarnish her image. Ranaut added that she follows an ayurvedic and yogic life. She also called herself a "proud Hindu". "I don't consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me," she said.

"I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now, such tactics won't work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram," Kangana Ranaut further wrote.

BJP reacts

Several BJP leaders have reacted to the Wadettiwar's statement. "This reflects Congress' dirty culture. It cannot fight us on issues. This shows the party's defeatist mentality," PTI quoted BJP spokesman Keshav Upadhye saying. Shania NC also lashed out at the statement and condemned it.

"If the Congress party is so defunct of any thought process, I think the befitting answer will be on June 4 when the women of India speak up and vote against this anti-woman party called the Congress," said Shaina NC. Kangana Ranaut recently made the announcement of fighting the elections and added that politics had been on her mind for the last few years.