'Product Of Nepotism': Kangana Ranaut targets Indira Gandhi; claims former PM came from privileged background

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Emergency, which is set to be released on January 17, 2025.

Emergency is based on the life of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, with Kangana playing the role of Indira Gandhi during the Emergency period.

Known for her bold remarks, Kangana has once again stirred controversy during the film's promotions. She recently stated that Indira Gandhi was a "product of nepotism."

Speaking to IANS Kangana Ranaut mentioned, "Clearly, Indira Gandhi was a product of nepotism. But what happens is when I meet certain people, like in our film industry, who I don't like or don't want to be like, still I will play a character with utmost sensibility because being an artist means not having any coloured perception."

Kangana further said, "I may come from a party that belongs to the people, as the name suggests, but I can still have a very sensitive approach to someone who comes from a privileged background. Indira Gandhi came from a very privileged background. She was a three-time Prime Minister and daughter of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. She became the secretary and got all the best ministries, what more privilege could you ask for? Yes, she is privileged, but that does not mean I cannot have a sensible portrayal of her."

During the interview, Kangana also stated that she met Priyanka Gandhi in the parliament and invited her to watch Emergency.

The film brings to life the political chessboard of the time, from Jayaprakash Narayan's fiery protests (Anupam Kher) to young Atal Bihari Vajpayee's oratorical brilliance (Shreyas Talpade). Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw (Milind Soman), Pupul Jayakar (Mahima Choudhary), and Jagjivan Ram (the late Satish Kaushik) also play pivotal roles in this gripping drama.

Initially, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency was slated for release on September 6, 2024, the film has now been rescheduled to hit theatres on January 17, 2025.