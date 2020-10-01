Well-known producer SK Krishnakanth passed away on Wednesday, 30 September, following a cardiac arrest. He was aged 52 and survived by wife Lakshmi and sons – Chandrakanth and Suryakanth.

According to reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Chennai. The producer was not doing well in the last few weeks. His last rites will be performed today evening.

SK Krishnakanth had produced movies like Dhanush's Thiruda Thirudi, Chiyaan Vikram's King, and Simbu's Manmadhan.

Condoling his death, Subramaniam Shiva, who directed Thiruda Thirudi, tweeted, "Producer of our #ThirudaThirudi #SKKrishnakanth sir passed away. Condolences to his family members.. & Friend's.May his soul RIP (sic)."

Actor Simbu too has mourned the death of SK Krishnakanth in a press release. He says that he had memorable memories working on Manmadhan. The deceased was affectionate about the actor and encouraged to write-direct the said film. "His death has come as a shock to me and I am shattered," he claims.