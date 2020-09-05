Producer Johnny Bakshi dies at 82; celebs condole his death

Veteran producer Johnny Bakshi has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday, 5 September. He was aged 82 and survived by three sons Brando, Kennedy, Bradman, and daughter Priya.

He was admitted to a private hospital on Friday morning following breathing-related issue. "He was hospitalised yesterday due to breathlessness and was put on a ventilator. The COVID-19 test was conducted and he tested negative for it. He passed away between 1.30-2.00 am due to cardiac arrest," Priya, daughter of Johnny Bakshi, is quoted as saying by Press Trust of India.

The last rites have been performed on Saturday at a crematorium.

Johnny Bakshi had produced movies like Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain, Meraa Dost Meraa Dushman, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Raavan, Daku Aur Police, and Khudai among many others.

Apart from acting, he had directed films like Daku Aur Police (1992) and Khudai (1994).

Bollywood celebrities have expressed their condolence on Twitter. Anupam Kher posted, "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of dear #JohnnyBakshi. He was a very integral part of my early life in Mumbai. As a producer, friend, a supporter and as a motivator. He had the most infectious laughter which made everybody happy around him. अलविदा मेरे दोस्त ।ओम शांति. [sic]"

Kunal Kohli wrote, "Saddened to hear about the passing of #JohnnyBakshi sir. Met him during my days in #PlusChannel with @MaheshNBhatt & @amitkhanna. He was a sweet helpful man. Always smiling. Part of the old guard of the film Industry. RIP sir. [sic]"

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi posted, "Sorry to learn about the passing away of filmaker Johny Bakshi this morning.. Did a film with him Vishwasghat very early in my career. He was invested in cinema.Condolences to the family and friends. [sic]"