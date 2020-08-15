Anupam Kher has defended Mahesh Bhatt, who is facing a lot of allegations in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The former has stated that he does not want to pass judgment on the issue, but wants to give benefit of doubt to the latter.

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, there were reports of Mahesh Bhatt asking Sushant Singh Rajput to seek treatment for mental health issues through his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. In an interview, Bhatt had recalled his meeting with the deceased and indicated that he was going "Parveen Babi way."

In an interview with Times Now, Anupam Kher was questioned about the allegations on Mahesh Bhatt and he refused to pass judgement against the filmmaker.

"I am thankful to him for what he has done for me. Till he one day comes and tells me, or till he is proven otherwise, I will want to give him the benefit of the doubt, only because of the background that I come from. I am not blind, but I will not say anything. I have been taught by my parents and grandparents to not bite the hands that feeds. I am grateful towards him," Hindustan Times quotes Kher as saying in the interview.

He added, "He added, "As an outsider it is very difficult to see what has happened. If none of us could figure it out, I don't want to call him up and ask him what has happened. He is a person who likes to give advice, and he has given me advice so many times when I've reached out to him. Maybe the advice is right now being construed in such a manner that it is looking very strange and suspicious, but I think he doesn't need my help, he will deal with his battles."

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has demanded a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. On his Twitter, he wrote, "As a fellow actor and as a member of the film industry or just as an ordinary citizen of this country I feel it is important that #SushantSinghRajput's death gets a proper closure. We owe that much to his family, friends & fans. So #CBIforSSR is an important campaign. [sic]"

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence on 14 June.