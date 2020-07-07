Bollywood producer Harish Shah has passed away on Tuesday, 7 July, at his residence in Mumbai. He was aged 76 and was suffering from throat cancer.

According to the reports, the family performed the last rites at Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium. Since there is lockdown restrictions in place over the prevention of Covid-19, only family members were present at the funeral rites.

Brother of producer Vinod Shah, he had produced many movies in the Hindi film industry. Rajesh Khanna's Mere Jeevan Sathi, Feroz Khan's Kaala Sona, Sanjeev Kumar's Ram Tere Kitne Naam, Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha's Zalzala and Sunny Deol's Jaal The Trap were some of the movies that he funded with his brother.

His recent work was a short film titled 'Why Me' which had garnered international buzz.

This apart, Harish Shah directed Dhan Daulat in which Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh played the lead. The film was produced by his brother Vinod Shah. People are condoling his death on Twitter:

Nilanjan Majumdar: Sad news about the passing away of Shri #HarishShah ! Om Shanti BouquetFolded hands Condolences to the family.

Komal Nahta: Producer-director Harish Shah passed away today. RIP.