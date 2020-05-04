Rishi Kapoor's death has left the whole country stunned. The Bollywood actor was known for his jovial personality and iconic work in some of the best films of an era. All of Bollywood has been expressing their sadness over his loss.

At the I For India concert which took place yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his own experience of working with and being close to Rishi Kapoor. While recalling the actor with affection, he couldn't hold back his emotions about all the time they spent together and also revealed how he didn't go to visit the actor at the hospital.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls Rishi Kapoor in touching video

Last week Bollywood suffered a huge loss of two great actors, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Even as the news broke, Amitabh Bachchan had expressed his grief over the news. The actor had been close to Rishi Kapoor, having worked with him in Amar Akbar Anthony and more recently 102 Not Out.

Amitabh Bachchan paid a musical tribute to the star earlier. As Bollywood is trying to move on after the shock, the actor recollected his memories of Rishi Kapoor yesterday while attending the I For India concert. The actor reminisced all the time spent, his observations and his camaraderie with Rishi Kapoor. In his emotional speech, he also expressed why he didn't pay Rishi Kapoor a visit at the hospital, because he couldn't see the happy man in distress.

T 423 - हर जगह ईत्र ही नही महका करते,

कभी कभी शख्सियत भी खुशबू दे जाती है। ~

Amitabh Bachchan was very emotional through the video which has now been uploaded by his fan clubs on Twitter. The video also shows what a great bond the two actors shared. The loss of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan has been tough and Amitabh Bachchan has been trying to spread positivity in his own way.