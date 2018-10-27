Tollywood producer D Siva Prasad Reddy passed away on Saturday, October 27. He was 62. He was suffering from a heart-related ailment for a while and breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai.

He had founded Kamakshi movies banner in 1985 and went on to produce many blockbusters. A Kodandarami Reddy-directed Karthika Pournami, which starred Shobhan Babu, Radhika and Bhanupriya in the leads, was the first movie made on Kamakshi Movies. Chiranjeevi's superhit movie Mutha Mestri was also made on this banner.

He also produced films like Sravana Sandhya, Vikki Dada, Allari Alludu, Auto Driver, Seetharama Raju, Edhuruleni Manishi, Nenunnaanu, Boss, King, Kedi, Ragadaa among a few others. Nagarjuna's Greekudu Veerudu remains the last movie that he produced.

Vijayashanthi, Suhasini, Juhi Chawla, Nagma, Roja, Simran, Sanghavi, Soundarya, Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan, Kajal Aggarwal, Anushka Shetty, Meena, Shriya Saran and Priyamani are some of the leading actresses, who worked in the banner. Being a dear friend of Akkineni Nagarjuna, he produced many movies of the star hero.

D Siva Prasad Reddy's son Kailash made his acting debut earlier this year in Sai Dharam Tej and Anupama Parameswaran-starrer Tej I Love You.

Many industry personalities have paid their condolences to the family of Siva Prasad Reddy.