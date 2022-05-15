Noted Kannada producer Anekal Balraj was killed in a hit-and-run at Gauravnagar in Kumaraswamy Layout police station limits on Sunday. He was aged 58.

The producer was on his way home when the accident occurred. He was trying to cross the road to go to an ATM when a biker knocked him down. He sustained severe injuries on head and rushed to a nearby hospital.

He breathed his last two hour later in the hospital. The Kumaraswamy Layout cops are in search of the absconding biker.

Who was Anekal Balraj?

Anekal Balraj was associated with the film industry for over 25 years. He had started his journey as a producer with 1999 film Aaha starring Ramkumar. However, Challenging Star Darshan's Kariya, directed by Prem, remains his milestone film.

Kariya gave an identity to Darshan and Prem in Sandalwood. He then produced Sameer Dattani's Jackpot, Kempa, Janma, Ganapa, etc.

Actor Darshan expressed his condolence on Twitter. "May the God give the strength to overcome the loss to his family," he said in a tweet. Director Prem mourned the death on his Instagram account.

Journalist and Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestant Chakravarthy Chandrachaud has written an elaborate message on his Facebook page.