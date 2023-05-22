A court of the Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district issued a proclamation order against five active terrorists involved in the selective killings of a female Dalit teacher and a bank manager of Rajasthan in the same district in two different terror incidents in 2022.

Special Court Kulgam designated under NIA Act issued proclamation orders under section 82 CrPC against five active terrorists involved in various militant crimes and target killing cases including the killing of lady teacher Rajni Bala and Bank Manager Vijay Kumar in district Kulgam, in the year 2022.

Rajni Bala was the first employee recruited under the inter-district recruitment policy was attacked by terrorists

First-time terrorists attacked any Jammu-based employee who was recruited under the inter-district recruitment policy in the Scheduled Caste category.

Rajni Bala-a teacher was shot dead by terrorists in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam district on May 30, 2022. Terrorists fired at a female teacher from a close range outside the High School Gopalpora Kulgam, leaving her severely wounded.

She was immediately shifted to the district hospital Kulgam where doctors declared her as being brought dead. The teacher was shot in her head.

She was recruited under the Schedule Caste (SC) quota five years ago. She along with her husband, Raj Kumar Atri, were posted in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam and were living in a rented accommodation in the Chawalgaam area of the same district.

Two days after killing Rajni Bala, terrorists this time shot dead a resident of Rajasthan, serving as a manager in a local bank in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The terror victim was identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh Rajasthan. He was working as a manager at Elllaquai Dehati Bank in Kulgam.

Proclamation notices issued on request of SIU Kashmir

"On the request of Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Kashmir, proclamation notices have been issued against terrorists namely Arjumand Gulzar alias Hamza Bhuran son of Gulzar Ahmed Dar resident of Kharbatapora Ratnipora Pulwama, Bilal Ahmed Bhat son of Gh Rasool Bhat resident of Chaki Cholend Shopian, Sameer Ahmed Sheikh alias Kamran Bhai son of Farooq Ahmed Sheikh resident of Chaki Cholend Shopian, Abid Ramzan Sheikh son of Mohammad Ramzan Sheikh resident of Chotipora Shopian and Basit Amin Bhat son of Mohd Amin Bhat resident of Frisal Kulgam", reads a statement.

Copies of the Court's orders pasted on the residences of absconding terrorists

Before issuing the proclamation, the Court has already issued open-ended Non-Bailable warrants (NBW) against all these terrorists.

Proclamation orders have been read in the conspicuous places of their native villages and copies of orders pasted in conspicuous places of their residential houses and conspicuous place of their villages as well.

Before initiation of further proceedings under the law against these militants Court has given them a chance to surrender before the Court or investigation agency. Teams of SIU went to their native villages in Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama districts along with local police and magistrates for the execution of proclamation notices and proper SOPs followed during these proceedings.