With each passing day, Bigg Boss 17 is grabbing headlines for inmates' behaviour. Makers are leaving no stone unturned to add twists and turns in the show to garner TRPs.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are often seen fighting with each other. Ankita demands attention from Vicky who is often seen involved in the game and doesn't give time to her. Ankita wants Vicky to understand her more.

Ankita Lokahnde gets upset as Vicky runs to console Mannara

In the latest promo shared by the channel, Vicky and Ankita are seen fighting once again, their argument doesn't come as a surprise to viewers anymore. In one of the recent episodes, Ankita is hurt and saddened by Vicky's behaviour as he consoles Mannara Chopra leaving Ankita in distress.

Ankita is heard telling Vicky, "Whole day I see you around Mannara asking if she's okay. Tu ussko puch raha hai, chotu sab thik haina, (You are asking her, is everything fine?)

She added, "Mannara sab thik haina but itni problems toh mere life main bhi hai. (There are so many issues in my life) You never consoled me so much but what's this?

While Vicky tried to explain to Ankita, she snapped at him.

Vicky asked Ankita why she had been behaving differently with him, she said, "Tu Jaa yahan se (You go from there). You never understand me."

This left Vicky angry and he told him that family was watching the show and she shouldn't talk to him rudely on national television.

Vicky tried to slap Ankita

Vicky was brutally slammed by social media users when a video of his went viral showing him allegedly trying to slap his actress-wife Ankita.

Vicky later clarified the incident and argued that he was trying to remove his blanket. Denying the allegations, Vicky said, "I was furiously keeping my blanket aside, stop making such big claims. It's not a joke."

Ankita's mother claims Vicky didn't hit Ankita

Amid the ongoing alleged slapgate incident, Ankita's mother told Indiaforums, "Bilkul galat tha woh. Kyun ki main janti hu Vicky ko. Mere saath mein rehte hai woh. Toh I know them very well. Yeh bilkul galat hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahin tha. Kyunki woh bahut loving couple hai aur unko ek dusre ko pyar karne wala mila hai .."

During arguments, Vicky Bhaiya aggressively tried to get out of the blanket and looked like he was trying to hit his wife Ankita Lokhande on national television ???pic.twitter.com/9s7roCZy8A — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 22, 2023

(That was entirely mistaken. Because I know Vicky. He stays with me. So I know them very well. It is entirely mistaken. Nothing of that sort happened. They are a loving couple and they love each other very much)."

At that time, Ankita defended her husband and slammed Abhishek for adding fuel to the fire

About Ankita and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. The two entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together in October this year. Ever since their entry the couple have been grabbing headlines for picking fights with one another over trivial issues.

