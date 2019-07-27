U Mumba will fight it out against the Puneri Paltan in the much-awaited Maharashtra derby of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Dome@NSCI, SVP Stadium on Saturday, July 27. After suffering a loss against Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba will be looking forward to bouncing back with a win whereas the Puneri Paltan's will aim to register their first victory of the season.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

After winning one and losing one match in the league, the Mumbai team will look forward to making full use of the home advantage and get back to winning ways. Till now, Abhishek Singh has been clinical on the attacking front scoring 17 raid points in the two matches his team has played. This includes one Super 10 against Telugu Titans.

In defence, Fazel Atrachali has been in top form with six tackle points from both the matches whereas Dong Geon Lee has also played his part and will be an important memeber of the squad in the derby.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan have lost their first match of the season - against Haryana Steelers - so they will look forward to registering their first win. Pawan Kadian is in superb form, having scored a Super 10 in the previous match. Shubham Shinde was also good in defence. They will be hoping that the likes of Girish Maruti Ernak and Surjeet Singh can live up to their potential against the Mumbai-based team. Coach Anup Kumar will face his former team, playing with whom he won the season two title.

U Mumba are favourites according to past records and also due to home advantage. But with Anup Kumar as their coach, the Puneri team will be a tough side to beat and it may turn out to be a cracker of a match.

The U Mumba-Puneri Paltan match will start at 7.30 pm IST.

TV listings and live streaming

The broadcasting rights of the tournament are held by Star Sports and the matches will be telecasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Marathi. For live streaming on the internet, the platform will be Hotstar.