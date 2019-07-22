Jaipur Pink Panthers will fight it out against Mumbai based team U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 fixture at the Gachibowli indoor stadium in Hyderabad on July 22. The first season champions will start their Pro Kabaddi League campaign whereas U Mumba have already started theirs by defeating Telugu Titans in the inaugural fixture of the tournament and are riding high on confidence.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

In this season under Deepak Niwas Hooda's captaincy, the whole unit of the Pink Panthers looks quite good. They have Nilesh Salunke and Deepak Narwal who will be pretty effective in raids. Sunil Siddhgavali and Vishal will lead the defence along with the assistance of young talents like Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull. The Pink Panthers will look forward to start their campaign with a win, but it won't be that easy.

On the other hand, U Mumba have already registered their first victory against the Telugu Titans in their first fixture of the tournament. They will want to extend their winning form with their key players playing well. Abhishek Singh scored a Super 10 whereas captain Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal scored four tackle points each. They have got the momentum on their side after their scintillating display against the Titans.

The fresh legs of the Pink Panthers can pose a threat to U Mumba but the defensive organisation of the latter could make the vital difference. Fazel Atrachali, who is an important part of the U Mumba squad lead the Iranian side which defeated India in the 2018 Asian Games semi-finals, and would be the biggest player in defence. The Panthers definitely have a chance of winning with a blend of experice and young talents in their side but it might not be enough to beat the Mumbai team.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers-U Mumba match will start at 7.30 PM according to IST.

TV listings and Live Streaming

The broadcasting rights of the tournament are held by Star Sports and the matches will be telecasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Marathi. For live streaming on the internet, the platform will be Hotstar.