Telugu Titans will fight it out against U Mumba at the Gachibowli indoor stadium in Hyderabad in the VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7 inaugural fixture. Telugu Titans will look forward to get a winning start at their home turf whereas Season 2 champions U Mumba will want to win their first match of the tournament to get a major boost at the start of the season.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

Telugu Titans will look forward to capitalising their home-advantage and win the fixture with Season 6's best debutant award winner Siddharth Desai leading their attack. Desai will be playing against his former team in the Season 7 curtain-raiser after scoring 218 raid points for the U Mumba last season. He will be supported by Farhad Milaghardan and his current team will expect him to repeat his performance from last season. Vishal Bharadwaj and Abozar Mohajermighani will lead their defence. Both of them finished first and second in last season's Super Tackle leaderboard.

On the other hand, U Mumba will look forward to better their performance from last year and win the title for the second time. Their attack will be taken care of by Rohit Baliyan with the support of Dong Geon Lee. Their defence is rock solid with the likes of Sandeep Narwal, Iranian Fazel Atrachali, Surender Singh and Young Chang Ko. Sandeep Narwal leads the all-tie time Super Tackle chart.

Both the teams have defeated each other four times. It will be a highly contested match as neither of the teams will want to start their campaign on a low.

The Telugu Titans-U Mumba inaugural match will start at 7.30 PM according to IST.

TV listings and Live Streaming

The broadcasting rights of the tournament are held by Star Sports and the matches will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Marathi. For live streaming on the internet, the platform will be Hotstar.