The Telugu Titans will fight it out against Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, July 24. After having a bad start to their campaign, the Telugu Titans will hope to bounce back and turn things around against the Delhi based team while the Dabang team will play their first match of the tournament and would like to kick-start the season with a victory.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule



The Telugu Titans after suffering setbacks at the start of the league will be looking forward to getting back on track. Their star raider Siddharth Desai, who leads the attack, is expected to repeat his performance from the last season. He will be supported by Rajnish who holds the current highest raid points for the Telugu Titans with 11 points. Their defence looks more or less sharp with Vishal Bhardwaj performing well and if C Arun and Abozar Mohajermighani find their form, then, they will become a formidable unit.

On the other hand, Delhi, after having a successful season in the previous edition of the tournament will look forward to continuing their form and go all the way this time around. Joginder Narwal, the captain of the side will lead the defence along with the help of Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane.

Their defence is rock solid and will act as a major road-block for most of the teams in the tournament. Their attack will be led by Naveen Kumar who was at his peak last year. He will be supported by all-rounders Meraj Sheykh and raider Chandran Ranjit. The Delhi-based team will hope that their key players perform well and they beat their rivals to get off to a good start.

Looking at the head-to-head count Telugu Titans have easily got the advantage. But Delhi performed well last year and the Telugu Titans have already lost two matches this season. So, it is probably going to be an evenly contested fight.

The Telugu Titans-Dabang Delhi match will start at 8.30 PM IST.

TV listings and live streaming

The broadcasting rights of the tournament are held by Star Sports and the matches will be telecasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Marathi. For live streaming on the internet, the platform will be Hotstar.