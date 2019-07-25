The Dabang Delhi KC will fight it out against Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, July 25. Tamil Thalaivas will look forward to continuing their winning form while Dabang Delhi KC who narrowly defeated the Telugu Titans will hope to get wins on back-to-back days.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule



After having a good start to the season defeating Telugu Titans the Tamil Thalaivas will look forward to continuing the momentum in the next match as well. Rahul Chaudhuri contributed with a Super 10 and with two tackle points. Ajay Thakur had the Super Raid of the match. Manjeet Chillar finished with six tackle points while Mohit Chillar scored four tackle points. Their defence looked rock-solid throughout the game and they are definitely pretty much confident.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi KC also won the first match of their campaign against the Telugu Titans. But the match was a closely contested one and they emerged as the winners. Navin Kumar, who scored a Super 10 will hope to continue his form throughout the tournament whereas Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh will also be in action hoping to deliver for the team significantly. Joginder Narwal was pretty much solid in defence and will stand up to do his duties along with the help Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane.

According to past records, Dabang Delhi KC are way ahead and the favourites but the Tamil Thalaivas are in good form this time around so it will be a cracker of a match.

The Tamil Thalaivas-Dabang Delhi match will start at 7.30 pm IST.

TV listings and live streaming

The broadcasting rights of the tournament are held by Star Sports and the matches will be telecasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Marathi. For live streaming on the internet, the platform will be Hotstar.