The Jaipur Pink Panthers will fight it out against the Bengal Warriors in the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Dome@NSCI, SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, July 27. The Pink Panthers started their campaign in style and will look forward to continuing their good form whereas the Bengal Warriors are also riding high on confidence after a massive 31-point victory against the UP Yoddhas.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule



The Jaipur Pink Panthers began their season in style in this year's edition of the tournament. They defeated the U Mumba by a margin of 19 points and will be hoping to replicate the same performance against the Bengal Warriors. Captain Deepak Niwas Hooda is in super form and he scored 11 raid points in the previous encounter along with the support of Deepak Narwal and Nitin Rawal. Amit Hooda was solid in defence and scored a High 5.

On the other hand, Bengal Warriors also achieved a massive win against UP Yoddhas. Their Iranian recruit this year, all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh, played a major role in their victory scoring a brilliant Super 10. Captain Maninder Singh was also in good form scoring nine raid points. In the defence, Baldev Singh played superbly, scoring seven tackle points with Rinku Narwal giving a good account of himself, finishing one shy of a High 5.

According to past records, Bengal Warriors are ahead but going by current form, both teams are in the same position and have decent chances of winning the encounter. It will turn out to be a hard-fought game.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers-Bengal Warriors match will start at 8.30 PM according to IST.

TV listings and Live Streaming

The broadcasting rights of the tournament are held by Star Sports and the matches will be telecasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Marathi. For live streaming on the internet, the platform will be Hotstar.