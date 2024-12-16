Priyanka's bag with 'Palestine' inscribed on it turns heads in Parliament

Congress lawmaker Priyanka Gandhi reached Parliament on Monday with a 'Palestine' tag on her handbag, drawing the attention of fellow Parliamentarians and television cameras alike.

It is seen as a move by the Congress MP to express solidarity with Palestinians amidst the months-long military face-off with Israel.

Priyanka has been vociferous about the Israel-Gaza fight in the recent past and termed Israeli actions in Gaza as "barbaric and inhuman."

As the photo of Priyanka Gandhi smiling and flaunting a bag that reads "Palestine" landed on social media, it ignited a storm of reactions from netizens with many expressing shock and surprise while others raised eyebrows over her espousal of the cause of Palestinians.

Priyanka's symbolic support for Palestine comes a day after her meeting with Palestine embassy charge d'affaires Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer. The Palestinian diplomat met Priyanka at her residence days ago, to congratulate her on Lok Sabha victory from Wayanad and also suggested a leadership role for India in reaching a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war.

Notably, the Congress General Secretary has been vocal in condemning Israel's actions in Gaza and called its military offensive a violation of international law.

"It is the moral responsibility of every right-thinking individual, including all those Israeli citizens who do not believe in hatred and violence, and every government in the world to condemn the Israeli government's genocidal actions and force them to stop," Gandhi had expressed on X in July.

In October last year, the Gaza-based Hamas operatives launched a major terror strike in Israeli territory, killing more than one thousand Israelis and taking away many more as captives. It was after this terror attack that Israeli forces launched a large-scale military operation and hit Hamas hard inside Palestine.

India had strongly condemned the October 7, 2023 terror attack in Israel and also demanded the immediate release of Israeli civilians from Hamas' captivity.

(With inputs from IANS)