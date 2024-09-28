Two days before the end of the campaigning for the three-phased Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi joined the campaign trail by addressing the first election rally in the poll-bond Jammu and Kashmir in Bishnah town in Jammu district.

Although she was scheduled to address two rallies, she could not land in the Billawar area of Kathua district due to some technical issues. Campaigning for the third and final phase of Assembly elections will conclude on Sunday.

In her first election rally in J&K, Priyanka minced on words in attacking BJP and its leaders.

In a scathing critique of the BJP Priyanka Gandhi, tore into the saffron party's governance in Jammu and Kashmir over the past decade.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd in Bishnah, she ridiculed BJP's much-publicized "Naya Kashmir" slogan, claiming that instead of progress, the region has been thrown into an unprecedented crisis due to the party's mismanagement and what she described as "misdeeds and misdemeanors".

Speaking in support of Congress candidate Neeraj Kundan, Priyanka Gandhi assured the people of J&K that the Congress Party would undo the damage inflicted by the BJP and restore the dignity and rights of the region's residents. She promised to reinstate the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, a longstanding demand of the people ever since its bifurcation and downgrade to Union Territory status in 2019, and vowed to protect land and job rights for the local population.

"We are committed to bringing back the 150-year-old Darbar Move practice, which was unilaterally stopped, causing immense harm to Jammu's economy," she declared. The Darbar Move was a unique administrative tradition that transferred government offices between Jammu and Srinagar twice a year, balancing economic activity in both regions. Its abrupt discontinuation, according to Priyanka, has left many businesses struggling, particularly in Jammu.

Priyanka further promised to tackle the immediate concerns of the residents, including the controversial installation of smart meters, which has been widely opposed due to steep hikes in electricity bills.

"We will stop the installation of smart meters and waive off the pending electricity bills for domestic consumers," she assured, drawing applause from the crowd.

She also addressed the grievances of Kashmiri Pandits, pledging that the Congress Party would resume their rehabilitation process, which was initiated during Dr. Manmohan Singh's tenure as Prime Minister but has since stalled.

Reflecting on her personal connection to Jammu and Kashmir, Priyanka Gandhi spoke with emotion, recalling her grandmother Indira Gandhi's deep affection for the region. "This land holds a special place in my family's heart. My grandmother, who was martyred, always wanted to visit Kashmir, and I fondly remember her taking me to the Kheer Bhawani temple just a few days before her martyrdom. This land is not just a political constituency; it's part of our family's heritage," she said, striking a chord with the audience.

In sharp contrast, she accused the BJP of treating Jammu and Kashmir as nothing more than a political pawn to garner votes in other parts of the country. "I am saddened to see how the BJP has used J&K as a tool to evoke emotions and reap electoral benefits while ignoring the real issues that affect the people here," she remarked. Priyanka accused the BJP government of stripping the region of its statehood, seizing land and job rights from the people, and reducing J&K to a territory where outside interests are allowed to flourish while local youth struggle with unemployment and disillusionment.

She decried the influx of outsiders who, under new laws, are exploiting local resources, while J&K's youth face rising unemployment and uncertainty about their future.

Economic Devastation and Corruption under BJP Rule

Turning her attention to the economic challenges faced by J&K, Priyanka highlighted the devastating impact of demonetization and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on businesses. "Demonetization and GST have crippled small businesses across the region, leading to massive unemployment," she stated, pointing to the region's deteriorating economic conditions. Additionally, she condemned the state's involvement in various corruption scandals, including recruitment and paper leakage scams, which have plagued J&K's government institutions.

She also touched upon the controversial Agniveer scheme, calling it an insult to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The scheme, which offers temporary military positions, has sparked widespread criticism for undermining long-term employment prospects.

"Alienation among the youth has increased, and drug addiction is on the rise," she warned, noting that unemployment and social disillusionment have driven many young people towards destructive behaviors.

Rising Terrorism and Security Concerns

Contrary to BJP's claims of containing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Priyanka Gandhi cited government statistics to highlight the escalating violence in the region. "Terrorism has increased under BJP's watch, with 683 attacks taking place in the region, claiming the lives of 260 security personnel and 170 civilians," she reported. Her statement challenged the ruling party's narrative of having improved the security situation in the valley.

A Vision for J&K's Prosperity

In her concluding remarks, Priyanka outlined the Congress Party's vision for Jammu and Kashmir. Along with restoring statehood and reviving the Darbar Move, she promised that Congress would fill one lakh vacant government posts, offer an unemployment package of Rs 3500 per month, and provide health insurance coverage worth Rs 25 lakh per family.

"We will stop smart meter installations, waive off domestic power tariffs, and implement policies that prioritize the welfare of locals over outsiders," she declared. Citing the successful governance models in Congress-ruled states like Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh, she reassured the crowd that Congress has a comprehensive plan for J&K's prosperity. "We have a vision for J&K's growth, and young leaders like Neeraj Kundan represent the future of this region," she said, urging the people to rally behind the Congress candidate.

As her speech concluded, Priyanka made an impassioned plea to the people of J&K: "Together, we can rebuild Jammu and Kashmir and restore its lost glory. Let's reclaim your rights, dignity, and prosperity. We owe it to ourselves, our children, and our beloved Jammu and Kashmir."

Urging the people to support Neeraj Kundan and the Congress Party in the upcoming elections, Priyanka Gandhi emphasized the importance of electing leaders who will work towards a prosperous and peaceful future for Jammu and Kashmir. "Let's write a new chapter in J&K's history—one of hope, development, and peace," she concluded, as the crowd cheered in agreement.

Billawar Rally Controversy

Meanwhile, Congress leaders accused the Union Territory administration of deliberately sabotaging Priyanka Gandhi's scheduled rally in Billawar in support of Dr. Manohar Lal, another Congress candidate. According to Ravinder Sharma, vice president of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee (JKPCC), the administration set Priyanka's chopper landing spot over 35 kilometers away from the rally venue, effectively making it impossible for her to address the gathering. "The administration is creating hurdles in the smooth campaigning of Congress candidates, instead of providing a level playing field for all political parties," Sharma complained, denouncing the move as an attempt to stifle Congress's outreach efforts.