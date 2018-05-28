Singer Priyanka Negi has made a huge comeback post-Indian Idol 4, where she was a finalist. The singer known for her melodious voice is famous for the cover that she has created for Bollywood songs and alongside also collaborated with many singers to create a new single.

Lately, she has come back with another song from upcoming movie 'Phamous' with a star cast of Jimmy Sheirgill, Shriya Saran, Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff and Mahie Gill.

While she is continuing to charm the audience with her voice, she has also accomplished well as a live singer. She was recently awarded 'The best Live Performer Female' at the Spotlight Awards by Events & Experiential Management Association (EEMA) on May 7.

"Life after Indian Idol has been a beautiful roller coaster and I am loving every bit of it. Singing for Phamous is definitely a huge thing and then I receive this award which just lightened up the whole experience," said Priyanka Negi.