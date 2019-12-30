Priyanka Gandhi was on her way to visit the family of jailed former IPS officer and social activist SR Darapuri in Lucknow when she was stopped by the police on Saturday evening, December 28. Congress General Secretary then hopped on to the scooty of a Congress worker for a short distance.

Challan of Rs 6,300

The Lucknow traffic police handed over a challan of Rs 6,300 to the owner of the scooter on which Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rode on Saturday.

The scooty with the registration number UP32 HB 8270 has now been given a challan because the driver and Priyanka who was sitting pillion were not wearing helmets which are mandatory. The scooty belongs to Congress leader Dheeraj Gujjar.